Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 21 launched an ambitious mission- Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).

LiFE promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle focusing on utilisation instead of wasteful consumption.

Under this initiative, weeklong activities will be carried out across all districts addressing 7 identified categories – Saving Energy, Saving Water, Reducing Plastic, Reducing E-waste, Sustainable Foods, Healthy lifestyles and Swachhata actions.

Pleased to launch Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) in the state, a global mass movement being spearheaded under the leadership of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji.

LiFE promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle focusing on utilisation instead of wasteful consumption’. pic.twitter.com/9HryDTAryZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 21, 2023

Many macro initiatives, including policy changes, economic incentives, and laws, have been enacted internationally during the last two decades to address environmental degradation and climate change. Despite their great potential, acts at the individual, community, and institutional levels have gotten little attention.

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Individual and societal behaviour changes alone can make a substantial difference in environmental and climatic challenges. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), if one billion individuals out of the worlds eight billion adopt environmentally beneficial behaviours in their everyday lives, global carbon emissions may be reduced by almost 20 per cent.