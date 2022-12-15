Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and laid foundation stones to several projects worth Rs 8.53 crores in Jorhat district on December 16.

The Assam government laid the foundation stones of various new projects in 11 districts of the state under the development fortnight in the first phase and launched projects with a financial outlay of Rs 15,000 crore.

Under this scheme, the Chief Minister virtually laid the foundation stone and laid the foundation stone of various families worth Rs 857 crore in the Jorhat district.

Participating in a huge public meeting organized at the sports ground of Jorhat District Sports Society, CM Sharma gave gifts of various schemes and projects to the people of Jorhat.

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According to the information, the projects under the 'A Fortnight of Development' program this morning include the Lachit Madam and Cultural Project, the road between Jorhat-Qamarbandha, the Road over Bridge over the railway line at Komarbondha, the Integrated Commissioner's Office, Jorhat District Sports Complex, Bapuji Mariani Mini Stadium, entrance to Assam Women's University at Teok, Gamdhar Konwar Cultural Project, construction of laboratories to upgrade three existing ITIs in Jorhat district into centres of excellence.

Chief Minister Dr Sharma laid the foundation stone and laid the foundation stone of a freedom fighters memorial garden in Jorhat Central Jail premises, three sub-stations of APDCL and a Silk College in Titabar.

In his address, he expressed hope that these initiatives would impart new momentum to the development of the Jorhat district and adjoining areas.

BJP veterans, administrative officials and several dignitaries were present on the occasion.