Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 22 laid the foundation stone of a new Assam House in Delhi's Dwarka.

As per Sarma, this construction of the new Assam House in Dwarka -- the third state guest house in the national capital -- will be completed within 18 months.

''This is a good initiative. It will be beneficial, particularly for patients and students from Assam visiting Delhi NCR,'' Sarma tweeted.

This is a good initiative. It will be beneficial particularly for patients and students from Assam visiting Delhi NCR. https://t.co/MQjKqLnwtl — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 22, 2023

He further said that the state-of-the-art five-story building will be ready by March 2024 and shall be equipped with multiple guest rooms.

Reportedly, the new Assam House will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 21.66 crore on a plot measuring 1,000 square metres and will consist of three basements and ground plus four floors.

Besides this, it will have one VVIP suite, 18 rooms, 13 dormitory beds, and one 2 BHK unit for resident staff.

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