Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100th episode 'Mann ki Baat is now live with more than 4 lakh venues screening the special episode across the country. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also listening to the 100th episode of the radio programme at the BJP Headquarter at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati along with party members.

PM Modi's monthly radio program was aired at 11 am which is being broadcast live across the country and at various locations worldwide, including the United Nations Headquarters.

Since its inception on October 3, 2014, the program has become an essential component of the government's citizen outreach strategy, focusing on a variety of social groups like farmers, young people, and women, and has inspired community action.

Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal is watching the live program today at booth no. 161 at Lachit Nagar under Dibrugarh constituency with hundreds of people.

Union Minister of State, Rameswar Teli is present at Booth No. 79 in Tengakhat Mandal at Sukhijan T. E. Primary School.



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