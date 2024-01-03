Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses anguish at the horrific bus accident in Dergaon and offers his condolences to the bereaved families.

He has offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

In a tweet, Sarma stated that the local administration is extending all required assistance to the injured victims during this challenging time. He further prayed for their quick recovery.

"The local administration is providing all necessary support to the injured in this difficult hour. Prayers for their swift recovery." tweets Assam CM.



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At least 12 people are said to have been killed which includes five women and a minor boy, officials informed.

The bus with 45 picnic party passengers was heading towards Tinsukia when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the under-construction national highway near Balijan, Dergaon in Golaghat district of Assam.

Around 45 persons were travelling in the bus from Kamarbandha to Tinsukia’s Tilinga Temple and Dibrugarh’s Bogibeel for a New Year picnic.

“We are investigating the cause of the accident. We recently had a meeting with road safety experts from Delhi and NHDCL assured us that proper signage and other rectification work on the highway will be completed within a month. It is unfortunate that this happened today. But we can only tell more on how the accident happened after police and the authorities complete the investigation,” said Golaghat deputy commissioner P Uday Praveen.