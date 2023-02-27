Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for a CID inquiry into the alleged incident of a wrong encounter that took place in Udalguri recently.

A statement by the Chief Minister’s office read, “In view of an incident that took place in Udalguri district involving the death of a dacoit and injuring two police personnel namely Sub-Inspector Hira Jyoti Pegu and constable Sukumar Barman and recovering of some arms in the encounter, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today asked Director General of Police G.P. Singh to initiate a CID inquiry to ascertain factual details of the incident.”

It may be mentioned that a magisterial inquiry has already been initiated into the incident.

Also Read: Exhumation request for body of 'dacoit' killed in Udalguri encounter received by Assam Police

The Assam Police on February 26 confirmed that it has received a request for the exhumation of the body of a 'dacoit' who was killed in an encounter in the Udalguri district.

The request was made by the wife of the deceased who has been missing since the same shootout two days ago.

According to the police, the request has been forwarded to the local magistrate and if permission is granted, the exhumation will be conducted. "Following this, on receipt of a court order, DNA profiling may be done to verify the claim regarding the identity of the deceased," the police said in a statement.

The shootout in question took place after the police received a tip-off about an impending robbery. One person, former NDFB militant Kenaram Basumtary, was killed in the encounter while two police personnel suffered bullet injuries. Basumatary's body was identified by his mother and was handed over to his family members, who buried it as per rituals on February 24. He was wanted in several cases of armed robberies in Assam as well as neighbouring Meghalaya.