Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 17 participated in the Amrit Brikshya Jan Andolan aiming to plant 1 crore saplings and take up the responsibility of conservation activities.

The citizen-led movement saw the participation of people from all walks of life, school and college students, teachers, environment activists and state political leaders.

Taking to platform X (former known as Twitter), CM Sarma wrote, "Assam creates history! Today I joined the #AmritBrikshya Jan Andolan to plant 1 cr saplings, a citizen-led movement to build a tree economy, a clean environment and celebrate the birthday of a true champion of the Green Planet - Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi ji".

Lauding this unique initiative by Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 16 lauded Assam's Amrit Brikshya Andolan and said that initiatives like these will further bolster our national mission for clean and green growth.

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PM Modi wrote a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said, "Dear Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji, I received your letter and it is heartening to learn about the launch of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan. The idea of planting one crore saplings across Assam is admirable and laudable".

The Assam government has taken an initiative aimed to plant over 1 crore commercially viable saplings across the state by individuals under "Amrit Brikshya Andolan" on September 17 and as part of the exercise the state government will also attempt to set up 9 Guinness World Records.