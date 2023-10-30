Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday paid tributes to the victims of the serial blasts that rocked the state on October 30, 2008.

CM Sarma, in a post on X platform, referred to the incident as a 'dark day' in Assam's history, with many innocent lives lost to insurgent activities. He expressed condolences to the victims and emphasised the government's commitment to fight against insurgency for a peaceful Assam.

Taking to X platform, CM Sarma posted, “October 30, 2008, is a dark day in the history of Assam. On that day many innocent people lost their lives in the clutches of insurgents. Our brothers and sisters were left with deep scars for life. On this cursed day, we pay tribute to everyone who lost their lives prematurely and express our deepest condolences to everyone who was injured.” (translated from Assamese).

“To build a developed Assam full of peace and harmony, we have to go on a united fight against insurgency. Our government is committed to always playing an active role in this regard,” he added.

The 2008 blast resulted in 80 deaths and over 400 permanent physical disabilities. The incident took place in multiple locations including Ganeshguri, Panbazaar, Kachari, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Bongaigaon. It was orchestrated by Ranjan Daimary, founder of the now-defunct National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB). Daimary, found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment, has been serving his sentence since 2019.

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