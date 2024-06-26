Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today (June 26) that the state government has temporarily resolved the issue of issuing caste certificates to Sarania Kachari - an ethnic community in the state.

The resolution comes after extensive discussions and deliberations to address the long-standing concerns of the Sarania Kacharis.

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"After much discussion, we were able to temporarily resolve the issue of issuing caste certificates to the Sarania Kacharis of Assam today," the Chief Minister said. "I hope our initiative helps this community," he added.

The Sarania Kacharis, a significant ethnic group in Assam, have faced difficulties obtaining caste certificates, which are crucial for accessing various government benefits and reservations in education and employment.

Further details on the implementation of the temporary resolution are awaited.