Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, December 14 said that he feels proud when Prime Minister Narendra Modi pats the back of Sarbananda Sonowal in an affectionate way as opposed to the formal manner in which he is greeted by PM Modi.

Speaking at India Today North East Townhall, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “One should be happy and feel proud that Modi ji pats the back of one Assamese person. I am not that ‘capable’ of that pat. But when I will reach that ‘ability’ and get the recognition, I will get a pat on my back. Tomorrow when Modi ji will pat your back then it will be a moment of pride for us too. After all, Sonowal is Assamese and belongs to our BJP party.”

Speaking about losing his CM seat to former CM of Assam and current Union Minister of AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he has no qualms and will be content with any ministerial post he receives and even if he doesn’t receive any ministerial post then he will be all the happier staying at home and resting.

“Even if tomorrow Sonowal takes away my seat I will become the Finance Minister. And if no ministry is available for me then I will go and take a rest in my home. We know within our party members that we have certain objects, and ideals to be achieved. This is what BJP teaches us. Party noticed me and hence I am here today as the chief minister of Assam. No decision is taken against the decision of Modi ji. Modi ji is the democratically elected PM of India and he is the one who takes the final call,” added Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a candid one-on-one with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at the India Today North East Townhall, CM Sarma touched upon various issues pertaining to the opposition as well as the grand old party of India Congress while leaving no chance to slam the party for creating a ‘tamasha’ (issue) in Parliament over the clash between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9.

The BJP leader also said that the issue should not be discussed further and shouldn't be debated much in public. "I do not think that this debate should be made open because when you discuss such things, the Chinese will also carefully listen to the debate and they will draw strategy based on these discussions," he said.

Also read : Prateek Hajela compromised with the purity of NRC: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma