Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 24 drew a parallel line between the radical leader of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Amritpal Singh and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video clip of Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha where he said “India is described as a union of states, not a nation" and Amritpal Singh made a similar remark and said, "There was no Bharat, there was no India before 1947...it is a union of states and we must respect the unions and states."

The Assam CM said Amritpal speaks the language of Rahul Gandhi and demanded that Congress and its leaders should apologise for using “divisive language".

Also Read: Assam: Pawan Khera 'tendered unconditional apology, claims CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

“See who speaks the language of Rahul Gandhi. Amritpal Singh, who stormed a police station in Amritsar in a brazen act of defiance, is imitating his words," the Assam CM tweeted.

See who speaks the language of Rahul Gandhi!



Amritpal Singh, who stormed a police station in Amritsar in a brazen act of defiance, is imitating his words.



Congress, its leaders & all those who use divisive language to disintegrate the sanctity of 'Akhand Bharat' must apologise! pic.twitter.com/jDefg2EE6a — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 24, 2023

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 24 claimed that Congress leader Pawan Khera has “tendered an unconditional apology” for allegedly making objectional remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sarma also said that Assam Police will follow the matter to its logical end and the majesty of law shall always prevail.

“The majesty of law shall always prevail. The accused has tendered an unconditional apology (Para 7) We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter. @assampolice will follow the matter to its logical end,” Sarma tweeted and shared a copy of the writ petition filed by Khera in the Supreme Court.

The top court on February 23 granted interim bail to Khera after hearing a petition about the Congressman’s alleged objectionable comments on Modi's father.

Khera had filed a petition with the apex court asking for relief from numerous FIRs that had been filed against him in Assam, Varanasi, Lucknow, and Uttar Pradesh.