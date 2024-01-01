As the year 2023 came to a close, Assam's Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to social media to reflect on the significant strides made by his state.

On December 31st, he shared a heartfelt message, celebrating 2023 as a landmark year for Assam's development and achievements.

Dr. Sarma, who assumed office as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam on May 10, 2021, has been at the helm of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state. Under his leadership, Assam has seen a year free from extremist violence, a testament to the successful peace initiatives and governance.

The Chief Minister highlighted several key accomplishments, including the resolution of boundary disputes with neighbouring states and the establishment of peace accords with insurgent groups. These efforts have contributed to a more stable and peaceful environment within the region.

2023 was special for Assam. Sharing some of my memorable moments.



2024 will be even more special. #YearEnder2023 pic.twitter.com/k89B9Bj2EN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 31, 2023

In addition to political milestones, Assam experienced a cultural renaissance in 2023. The state proudly hosted the largest-ever Bihu celebration, which not only honoured tradition but also set new records in tree plantations through the "Amrit Brikshya" initiative. This was part of a broader commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement.



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Sports and culture were also given a boost through movements like "Khel Maharan" and "Sansritik Mahasangram," fostering a spirit of participation and excellence among the youth. The 100th meeting of the Assam Cabinet marked another momentous occasion, coupled with record investments and the initiation of numerous welfare projects.

Dr. Sarma's administration has been characterized by transparent public recruitment processes, enhancing trust in governance. He also announced that 26,000 more government jobs would be offered in the new year, furthering opportunities for the people of Assam.

Education remained a priority, with Ranoj Pegu serving as the Minister of Education, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes (non-BTC) in 2023. The state continued to make strides in this vital sector under his guidance.

As Assam bids farewell to a year filled with progress and looks forward to 2024, Dr. Sarma's optimism remains high. His leadership has not only focused on development and peace but also on creating memorable moments that add a touch of humor and camaraderie to the governance narrative.

For those wishing to reach out to the Chief Minister, contact details such as the address of the CM Block at Janata Bhawan in Dispur, phone numbers, email, and official website are readily available, along with options to follow on social media.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's tenure as Chief Minister has indeed been marked by a series of notable achievements, setting a solid foundation for the aspirations and endeavors that lie ahead for Assam in 2024.