Assam Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jharkhand co-in-charge, Himanta Biswa Sarma, accused the JMM of “supporting infiltrators” in Jharkhand. Addressing media on Sunday, Sarma criticized the JMM’s stance, suggesting that political parties endorsing such views should face registration cancellations.

Sarma disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would soon visit the Santhal Pargana region to participate in two significant events ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, where security and border concerns are expected to be focal points.

Referring to a complaint filed against him by the opposition INDIA bloc, Sarma alleged that JMM’s support for “infiltrators” contradicts national security interests. “The opposition lodged a complaint against me for condemning infiltrators. This indicates the JMM is siding with them,” he remarked. “Any party that endorses infiltration or speaks against measures to combat it should face the revocation of their registration.”

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Sarma urged the JMM to align with his stance on infiltration, cautioning them against repeating past errors. “If I speak against infiltration, JMM should support me; otherwise, they risk being branded as the infiltrator’s party. Their letter defending infiltrators’ interests seems as if it’s voicing concerns they themselves hesitate to speak on,” he stated.

The controversy erupted after the INDIA bloc submitted a letter to Jharkhand’s Chief Electoral Officer on November 2, demanding immediate action against Sarma’s “inflammatory and divisive speeches.” In the letter, bloc leaders claimed that Sarma’s speech at an election rally in Sarath on November 1 specifically targeted Muslim minorities, urging authorities to address the matter promptly.