Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken to Twitter to criticize Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent call for a transparent process in the selection of Election Commissioners, particularly involving the Chief Justice of India.



CM Sarma pointed out the irony in Gandhi's stance, noting that during the Congress-led governments, appointments were made solely by the ruling party without any transparency.



In his tweet, Sarma questioned why Congress, if it truly valued democratic integrity, did not implement such reforms during its decades-long rule.



He accused the party of political hypocrisy, criticizing their shift in position after years of opaque governance.



Sarma concluded by stating that the people of India would no longer be misled by such double standards, urging the Congress to "practice what they preach" before seeking public trust.





Also read: Manipur: SC seeks forensic report on audio clips alleging Biren Singh's role in ethnic clash