Sivasagar legislator Akhil Gogoi on the second day of the Budget session of Assam Legislative Assembly asked details of total expenditure incurred by the state government on hiring chartered flights and helicopters between 2021 to 2024.

Replying to Akhil Gogoi's query, Minister Ranjit Das said the present government of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spent Rs 58,23,07,104 in the last two and a half years on helicopters and chartered flights.

Das additionally gave the expenditure figures for each fiscal year mentioning that during 2021-22, a total of Rs 10,19,81,946 was spent on flights and chartered flights. While Rs 34,01,05,845 was spent between 2022-23 and Rs 14, 02,19,313 was spent between 2023-2024 till date.

Akhil Gogoi questioned on the floor of the House that what is the expenditure on air travel of Chief Minister of Assam from 10th May, 2021 to the date of answering this question and how much money has been spent on helicopters / chartered aircraft in the name of which other ministers of Assam Government.

Gogoi also demanded details of the date, place, flight (chartered aircraft or helicopter) on which the Chief Minister has traveled for government purposes and how much money has been spent by the Government of Assam on each flight and whether the Chief Minister personally paid the airfare on any of these flights.

The Sivasagar further raised the query whether the Chief Minister used the aircraft at government expense for personal, unrelated to government work and election campaign activities of the party he represents.

Slamming CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly misusing state government funds amounting to crores of rupees to hire helicopters and chartered planes, Akhil Gogoi said that the chief minister was enjoying on public money till date.

"From visiting places, campaigning to even giving a ride to his nephews in the chartered planes and helicopters, the chief minister has enjoyed and is still enjoying on public money," said Akhil Gogoi.

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