Assam Chief Minister on March 6 summoned the SEBA secretary Naranyaran Nath amid the reports of HSLC paper leak, said sources.

As per sources, the secretary of the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has given three days' time to respond.

Sarma also said that the HSLC examination in centres where the cheating incident took place will be cancelled and separate exams will be conducted for the candidates in these centres.

Besides this, action will be taken against the centre from where the question paper was leaked.

The question papers of Mathematics of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) were leaked in Assam's Cachar district on March 6.

On the second day of the HSLC exam, the paper went viral soon after 15 minutes of the Mathematics exam started.

A few pictures of the question paper also went viral on social media platforms and it is being said that the paper was leaked from an examination centre in Lakhipur.

However, the Cachar Education Department is yet to comment on the paper leak incident.

It is worth mentioning that on the first day of the exam, there were rumours that the question paper of English was leaked from the Barpeta district.

Commenting on the same, the SEBA secretary and exam controller Nath refuted the claims and called media reports over the same false and baseless.

In this year's HSLC examination, as many as 4,23,000 students across the state are appearing for HSLC examinations, and examinations are being conducted as per the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP).

In the wake of this, SEBA has also made changes in four major subjects for the HSLC exams.

As per reports, SEBA has made some changes in the subjects like Mathematics, General Science, English, and Social Science in the HSLC exam.

As per the new guidelines under NEP, these four subjects in the HSLC exam will now consist of two answer sheets the first answer sheet will consist of eight pages of objective-type questions, while the second answer sheet will consist of 16 pages of descriptive-type questions.

The HSLC exams this year are commencing on March 3 and will end on March 20 and the examinations will be held across 912 exam centers.

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