Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi on July 9 over his recent video with farmers at Sonipat’s Madina village, calling the Congress leader to ‘Get real without the reels’.

Hitting out at the former Congress MP for making ‘reels’, CM Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, “The sudden desire of the Prince, and his desperation, to get real is laughable! But in your zeal to get captured by your photo & video team, for God's sake, do not demean the dignity of our Annadatas. The heckling of farmers to pose as a 'farmer' is deplorable Mr Gandhi. Get Real without the Reels”.

CM Sarma has called the video of Rahul Gandhi engaging with the farmers as “demeaning the dignity of Annadatas” and “heckling of farmers to pose as a ‘farmer’ deplorable”.

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi descended from his SUV at Sonipat’s Madina village at around 6.45 am on July 8, taking the farmers by surprise who were busy transplanting paddy in their fields. It’s only when Rahul went near the farmers and a team of police and security personnel got down in the field, did the farmers recognise him.

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