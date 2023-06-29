Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on June 29, took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to violence-hit Manipur, and said political leader visiting the state presently is not in the nation's interest.

''Situation in Manipur demands bridging differences through compassion. It’s not in nation’s interest for a political leader to use his so called visit to exacerbate fault lines. Both the Communities of the state have clearly rejected such attempts,'' Sarma tweeted.

Situation in Manipur demands bridging differences through compassion. It’s not in nation’s interest for a political leader to use his so called visit to exacerbate fault lines.



Both the Communities of the State have clearly rejected such attempts. pic.twitter.com/MZaZIVQS55 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2023

Sarma said this after Rahul Gandhi, on June 29, arrived in Manipur's Churachandpur where his convoy encountered a roadblock in Bishnupur, halting their progress. The situation escalated as protests erupted, with the locals clashing with the police in a display of discontent.

In response, the police resorted to using tear gas to disperse the protesters, leading to a tense standoff.

To ensure his safety and continue his mission, Rahul Gandhi returned to the airport and swiftly boarded a helicopter, which took him to Churachandpur.

However, upon his arrival in Churachandpur, the Congress leader interacted with the residents of the relief camp and listened to their harrowing stories.

He offered his support and solidarity during their time of crisis.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Moirang in Manipur was abruptly cancelled due to inclement weather conditions.

Also read: Assam DGP offers reward for info on officer for 'sexually assaulting’ girl inside police station