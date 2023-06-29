Assam Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, on June 27 announced that the suspended Inspector, who took an objectionable photo of a young girl in Nalbari, is absconding and anyone providing information about his whereabouts would be rewarded.

A minor girl lodged a complaint against the police officer accusing him of clicking nude pictures of her and harassing her in front of other officials inside the lock-up.

''Reference taking of objectionable photo of a young girl at Ghograpar PS - Inspector (now under suspension) Biman Roy, former OC Ghograpar PS of Nalbari DEF is the prime suspect in Nalbari PS Case No. 287/23 U/S- 354(B)/509 IPC R/W Sec. 12/14(1) of POCSO Act. He is absconding. Anyone providing information to SP Nalbari Police about his whereabouts would be suitably rewarded,'' GP Singh tweeted.

Reference taking of objectionable photo of a young girl at Ghograpar PS - Inspector (now under suspension) Biman Roy , former OC Ghograpar PS of Nalbari DEF is prime suspect in Nalbari PS Case No. 287/23 U/S- 354(B)/509 IPC

R/W Sec. 12/14(1) of POCSO Act. He is absconding. Anyone… pic.twitter.com/zRmWrNCT7V — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 29, 2023

Earlier, Singh had assured that the strongest lawful action will be taken against the Sub-Inspector (SI) at Ghograpar Police Station in Nalbari if he is found guilty in the case.

The development came after the victim registered an FIR against the police officer accusing him of clicking nude pictures and harassing her.

However, when the matter came into the public domain, the DGP asked DIG CWR Brajenjit Sigha to visit the police station and submit a first-hand report.

As per the FIR, the incident took place on the night of June 26.

The victim girl had allegedly eloped with her lover last June 21. Later, they were apprehended by the police and were bought to Ghagrapar Police Station where they were kept inside the lockup that night.

The girl alleged that she was forced to remove her clothes by the SI. The officer also threatened her following which she got scared and removed her clothes.

''Several nude pictures were clicked by the SI and he also tried to harass me with his obscene gesture. In the morning, I had informed about the incident to a woman police official, but she asked me to keep quiet,” the girl alleged in her complaint letter.

Later, a was registered against the police officer in Nalbari police station.

Also read: Assam: Strongest action to be taken against SI if found guilty, says DGP GP Singh