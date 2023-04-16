Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 16 thanked all the Bihu dancers for their active participation and contribution in taking the folk dance of the state to the global stage.

''We are always committed to protecting the self-respect and heritage of Assam. Thank you very much for your cooperation in our efforts to take the Bihu dance to the global stage,'' he tweeted.

It is worth mentioning that on April 13, Assam set a new Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance in a single frame.

Over 11,000 folk dancers and drummers gathered at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati to perform the Bihu dance, aiming to put their performance on Rongali Bihu. The performers included singers and those playing traditional instruments such as dhol, taal, gogona, toka, pepa, and xutuli, among others.

The performers were selected from across the state, with at least 70 per cent of the performers being women and 30 per cent being men. Dibrugarh had the most representation, with 1,400 performers in attendance, while South Salmara had the least representation with only 20 performers.

The most crucial part of the process was choreographing a routine that 11,140 dancers from different parts of the state could perform in synchrony.

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