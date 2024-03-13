Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to announce the results of Gunotsav 2024 tomorrow.

The announcement will mark the completion of the evaluation process for the state-wide initiative aimed at improving the quality of education.

Taking to his X handle, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu wrote, "Tomorrow is a red letter day for Assam's education sector as HCM @himantabiswa will declare the result of #Gunotsav2024, distribute incentives to A+ Grade schools, distribute appointment letters to 92 Asst Professors and a range of incentives to students."

Gunotsav is a State Government initiative for the improvement of the quality of school education.



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The four core areas viz. Scholastic (learning outcomes of children), Co-scholastic, Infrastructure and community participation are evaluated in the Gunotsav exercise. Schools are graded as A+, A, B, C and D on the basis of performance (90% on Scholastic, 5 per cent each on Co-scholastic and other areas and Community Participation & Contributions).

This exercise helps in identifying the learning gaps and ensuring appropriate remedial measures for attaining grade-specific learning outcomes by all children.

Considering the importance of the Gunotsav exercise, the government has already been issued a notification regarding the incorporation of the schedule of Gunotsav in the Academic Calendar of the school. Gunotsav 2024 (fifth round) has been scheduled in the month of January and February 2024 in three (03) phases.