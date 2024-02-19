Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant and other senior BJP leaders will attend the launch of ‘Vijaya Sankalp Yatras’ (mostly roadshows) to be conducted by BJP in Telangana from February 20 to March 2, the party said on Monday.

Union Ministers B L Verma and Parshottam Rupala will also attend the launch events tomorrow.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said five ‘yatras’ would be organised simultaneously during the period.

However, one ‘yatra’, covering Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts, would begin after a couple of days as a major tribal festival (‘jatara’) is set to be held between February 21 to 24, he said.

The Assam Chief Minister would launch the mass-contact programme that covers Adilabad and other districts, while Pramod Sawant would kick off the yatra that covers Bhongir and other districts.



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During the mass-contact programme, the BJP would explain the welfare and development programmes of the NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi and the efforts to enhance the country’s prestige, Kishan Reddy said.

He said the schemes and successes of the Modi government, including ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’, subsidy on fertilizers and control of terror activities would be taken to the notice of the people.

The Modi government took significant decisions as per the aspirations of the countrymen, including a free rice scheme, the country emerging as the fifth largest economy in the world, the abolition of Article 370 and triple talaq and the construction of Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya, he said.

The party would also highlight the alleged corruption and family rule of the BRS in Telangana from 2014 to 2023 and the scams during Congress rule in the country during the last 75 years, he said.