In efforts to ensure land rights to indigenous people, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will distribute 23,000 land pattas today approved under Mission Basundhara 2.0.

The land pattas will be distributed during a distribution programme that will be held in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur.

As per reports, 12,143 beneficiaries under Sissiborgaon Legislative Assembly constituency will be receiving the land pattas while 11,438 individuals under Dhakuakhana LAC will be receiving the land pattas today.

The land patta distribution programme will be held at Doni Polo Cultural Complex, Silapathar under Dhemaji district while in Lakhimpur, the programme will be held at Dhakuakhana's Public Field.

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed over 12,000 land pattas under the govt’s flagship Mission Basundhara 2.0 scheme at a programme in Dhemaji district on February 22. The initiative aims to provide land rights to the indigenous people of Assam, ensuring secure ownership of their land.

During the programme held in Jonai, the CM reiterated the govt’s commitment to extending Mission Basundhara 2.0 to all sections of society, including non-cadastral villages. Mission Basundhara 2.0 was specifically launched to address the needs of indigenous people, offering a new sense of hope to these communities.

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