Assam's Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, is set to inaugurate welfare works worth Rs 168 crore in Karbi Anglong by laying the foundation stones for an ambitious array of 13 projects.

These projects, which span various departments such as the Extension of Kajir Ronghangpi VIP Guest House, Sertalin Auditorium with 3000 seating capacity, Beautification of Langkung Phang Fishery, Rangsina Sarpo Ahongjai Permanent Open Stage, Beautification of Kuleng Abi Fishery, Construction of Rongbong Artu, Karbi Capital Complex among others.



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Look forward to being amidst the people of Karbi Anglong today and dedicate welfare projects to further accelerate their development. https://t.co/Q54SOplD01 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 8, 2024

Dr. Sarma's actions align with the promises made during the previous year's election campaigning for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. By initiating these projects, he is not only fulfilling electoral commitments but also reinforcing the central and state government's resolve to uplift the community.

Today's inauguration of welfare works worth Rs 168 crore in Karbi Anglong is yet another step towards realizing the vision of a developed and prosperous Assam under the leadership of Dr. Sarma.