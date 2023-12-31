Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1 is all set to lay the foundation stone for a monumental infrastructure project in Guwahati—the construction of what will be the longest flyover in the city.

This ambitious endeavor aims to connect Dighalipukhuri with the Noonmati FCI godown, promising to significantly enhance the connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the bustling capital of Assam.

The proposed flyover, which will span an impressive 4.5 kilometers, is not only a testament to the state's commitment to improving urban mobility but also stands as a symbol of progress, being the second longest flyover in India. With an estimated cost of Rs 853 crore, this four-lane architectural marvel is expected to streamline the flow of traffic between two critical points in the city, thereby boosting economic activity and improving the quality of life for its residents.

The decision to construct this new flyover was announced after a meeting of the Assam cabinet at Jorhat, reflecting the government's proactive approach to addressing the challenges posed by rapid urbanization. The project is part of a larger initiative that includes the construction of several other flyovers and bridges across Assam, aimed at transforming the transportation landscape of the region.

As the foundation stone is laid, the people of Guwahati can look forward to witnessing the rise of a structure that will not only alleviate the city's traffic woes but also serve as a gateway to enhanced opportunities and development.

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