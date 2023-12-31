On the 161st death anniversary of Jaintia freedom fighter ‘U Kiang Nangbah’, anti-influx groups in Meghalaya appealed to the state government and political parties to abandon plans of introducing railways in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region.

They stressed the absence of effective protective mechanisms like the Inner Line Permit (ILP), aimed at preserving the indigenous tribal population from outsider influx. Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) chief Lambokstarwell Marngar, speaking at a function in Shillong, stated the state lacks strong measures to curb influx, and hence, the idea of railways should be dropped.

He criticized ruling party members advocating for railways and urged the government to address issues like unemployment, student problems, healthcare, and entrepreneurship.

He added that the KSU will continue to protest against forced railway introduction in the region until effective anti-influx mechanisms are implemented. Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) general secretary Trebor Suchen echoed these sentiments at a tribute ceremony in Jowai.

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