Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, presently in Chhattisgarh for election campaigning, responded to allegations of poll code violations imposed by the Congress. He stated that he would reply if he receives any notice from the Election Commission.

The Congress lodged complaints against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sarma, accusing their comments during the Chhattisgarh assembly poll campaign of violating the model code of conduct.

The party submitted eight different memorandums of poll code violations in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana to the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.

The Congress's complaint against Sarma was related to a speech he delivered while campaigning against Congress candidate Mohd Akbar in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha.

In his speech, the Congress alleged, Sarma said, "If one Akbar comes to some place, he calls 100 Akbars. So, send him off as soon as possible, otherwise the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled."

The complaint also stated that Sarma subsequently levelled allegations against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, saying, "Today, the tribals of Chhattisgarh, who are dear to us, are being encouraged to convert their religion on a daily basis. And when someone raises their voice against it, Bhupesh Baghel ji says 'we are secular'. Is beating up Hindus your secularism? This country is a country of Hindus and will belong to Hindus. Do not teach us secularism, we do not need to learn secularism from you."

The party alleged that Sarma's comments were intended to incite sections of society against each other. In another complaint, the Congress claimed that the central government directed civil servants and Indian Army soldiers to promote the achievements of the BJP government.

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