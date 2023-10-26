Sumitra Rabha, the bereaved mother of late Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, claimed on Thursday that neither Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma nor any other person came or spoke to her even after losing both her children.

Sumitra Rabha stated during a news conference, "I lost my daughter a few months ago and now my son." I'm feeling quite lonely right now. Several people believe that the chief minister helped me or contacted me after my daughter died tragically, but this is not true."

Sumitra asked the chief minister to give justice to Assamese citizens, saying, "I do not want to seek any sort of help from the chief minister because he was not there when we needed him."

"I have nothing else to get now that I have lost both of my children." What shall I do now? I'm all alone. Now the chief minister must provide justice to the people of Assam, as well as the media, who assisted and supported her throughout tough times," she said.

She spoke up about the current inquiry into her daughter Junmoni Rabha's death.

Despite investigations by the Assam Police, CID, and now the CBI, no progress has been made in the case, alleges Sumitra Rabha.

Rabha also questioned the CBI's ability to recover the phone when the police and CID could not. On May 18, Chief Minister Sarma stated that he was willing to hand over the case to the CBI if the family of the deceased police official demands it.

CM Sarma, while addressing the media, called for fairness in criticism towards the deceased and the police department. He also confirmed his readiness to transfer the case to the CBI if demanded by the deceased's family. Consequently, the case was transferred to the CBI for further investigation.

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