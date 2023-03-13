Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 13 visited the famous Lingayat Mutt in the Koppal district of Karnataka and sought blessings.

Sarma, who is in Karnataka to participate in the Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra in Koppal, visited the famous local Gavi Siddeshwar Mutt and took blessings of Gavi Siddeshwar seer.

''I will not comment on politics standing inside the premises of the mutt. I have great respect for Swamiji. I am going to stay for the entire day here. I will speak on politics later.'' Sarma said while speaking to the media.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra from four directions of the state and on the occasion of the Yatra entering the Koppal district in the state, a road show is being organized.

Senior leaders from the BJP in the state are participating and the Yatra will reach Anjanadri, regarded as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman on March 14.

The saffron party is also organizing a mega event on the occasion, where, the Assam Chief Minister will participate in a public rally and will deliver his address at Gangavathi.

Also read: Assam HSLC exam: General Science exam to be held on 30 March, says education minister