The cancelled examination of General Science scheduled today (13/3/23) will now be held on 30 March 2023.

On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March. SEBA has issued notice.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on March 13 appealed to the HSLC candidates not to panic or feel disheartened over the cancellation of the General Science examination.

The cancelled examination of General Science scheduled today(13/3/23) will now be held on 30 March 2023. On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March. SEBA has issued notice. @himantabiswa #HSLC pic.twitter.com/4YM2JGmDIL — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 13, 2023

Further, the minister assured that the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will announce an alternative date on March 13 itself.

Several organisations took out massive protests across the state against the SEBA following the cancellation of the General Science paper of the ongoing HSLC examination after reports of the question paper leakage surfaced on social media.

I appeal to the HSLC candidates not to panic or feel disheartened over cancellation of General Science examination. SEBA will announce alternative date today itself. #SEBA @himantabiswa #hslc2023 — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 13, 2023

Also Read: Assam: Protests break out across state following HSLC paper leak incident

A day before the HSLC examination in Assam, the state education board (SEBA) cancelled the General Science exam after reports of the question paper being leaked on social media surfaced on March 12.

Owing to reports of the question paper leak, the state education board announced the cancellation of the exam and an investigation was initiated.

The new dates for the science HSLC exam have not yet been announced by the board.

The second day of the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly was rattled by protests by the opposition leaders, demanding answers from the ruling party.

On March 13, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika stated that the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam paper leak for the Science subject is unacceptable. That appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.