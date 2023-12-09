Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the government's commitment to act tough against persons indulging in corrupt practices.

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma wrote on the occasion of International Anti Corruption Day, "For long has the nation been plagued by the vice of corruption with developmental works going for a toss and common people bearing the brunt of it until Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took over in 2014. On #InternationalAntiCorruptionDay, we reiterate our commitment towards anti-corruption and acting tough against anyone indulging in such acts".

For long has the nation been plagued by the vice of corruption with developmental works going for a toss and common people bearing the brunt of it until Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took over in 2014.



On #InternationalAntiCorruptionDay, we reiterate our commitment… pic.twitter.com/tUYVnkZe6k — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 9, 2023

The government of Assam has been continuing with its crackdown efforts against corrupt practices and persons involving in corruption.

Corruption threatens social and economic development in many countries across the world, which is why the day aims to encourage people to promote transparency while ending this exploitative practice.

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