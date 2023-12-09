Border Security troops intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Maboke village of Ferozepur district in Punjab on December 8 at about 10.10 pm.

As per the laid-down drill troops immediately reacted and fired on the drone to intercept it. Further during the search, BSF troops recovered a small drone along with one hold and release mechanism from the farong field adjacent to village Rohilla Hazi.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China).

Earlier, BSF troops shot down a Pakistani drone in Ferozepur district of Punjab on November 14.

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