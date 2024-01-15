Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended a warm welcome to President Droupadi Murmu upon her arrival at Guwahati Airport.

This visit marks the beginning of President Murmu's three-day tour in the region. During her stay, President Murmu is scheduled to attend several significant events.

One of the highlights includes her participation in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Karbi Youth Festival, where she will be the chief guest among other dignitaries from the state.

The visit, which spans from January 15 to January 17, is packed with a series of important engagements, infrastructure inaugurations, and participation in local celebrations.

The President's journey is set to begin with the inauguration of the Meghalaya Games at the P A Sangma Stadium in Tura, showcasing her support for sports and youth engagement.



Alos Read: President Murmu on 3-day visit of Assam and Meghalaya from January 15

On January 16, she would be addressing members of Self-Help Groups at Baljek Airport in Tura, highlighting her commitment to grassroots-level empowerment and community development.

Additionally, she would be virtually laying the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex in Tura, signalling the start of a significant infrastructure project that promises to enhance administrative efficiency in the region.

President Murmu's visit is also focusing on boosting local infrastructure and tourism. She will virtually inaugurate the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road, which are expected to improve connectivity and commerce.

Furthermore, she will lay the foundation stones for the Shillong Peak ropeway and tourist accommodations in the scenic villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot, and Kudengrim, initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and economic growth.