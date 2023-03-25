Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore inaugurated the first Guwahati office of Singapore government-owned infrastructure consultancy firm, Surbana Jurong at Monal Tower in Guwahati.

"This marks a significant milestone in India’s Act East Policy and shall deepen cooperation between our two countries," tweeted Himanta Biswa Sarma

CM Dr @himantabiswa inaugurated the first ever Guwahati office of Singapore govt owned infrastructure consultancy firm, Surbana Jurong at Dispur.



This marks a significant milestone in India’s Act East Policy and shall deepen cooperation between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/PJZ0XyaKSR — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) March 25, 2023

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner of Singapore, Simon Wong said, "We're happy that our first MNC is setting foot in Assam and using this as a corporate office to work the Singapore magic in Northeast. We believe in PM Modi's Act East Policy and want to support his efforts and his vision of Northeast."

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Surbana Jurong Group is a global urban, infrastructure and managed services consulting firm, with over 70 years of track record in successful project delivery.

Our technical experts deliver sustainable solutions that cover the entire project life cycle from planning and design, through to delivery and management, as well as decommissioning and closure.

Surbana Jurong has built more than a million homes in Singapore, created master plans in more than 60 countries and developed over 100 industrial parks globally.