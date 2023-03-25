Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Global Air terminal (LGBI) is mulling to operate additional weekly flights during the summer schedule.

The LGBI airport's management has released a statement stating that the number of daily flights from the airport will rise from 63 to 72 during this time.

According to a press release issued on March 25, the summer schedule begins on the last Sunday of March and ends on the last Sunday of October. Specifically, during the summer schedule, the LGBI airport will be operational with 572 flights from Guwahati.

"New destinations likely to be added to the list of flights include Bhubaneswar, Goa MOPA, Dehradun, Jodhpur, and Coimbatore," the authorities at the airport said in a statement. There will be additional flights via Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Lucknow, and Kolkata for several routes."

According to reports, the LGBI airport saw a sharp rise in passenger traffic and air traffic after the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indigo (203 flights), Air Asia (77 flights), and FlyBig (48 flights) are the three airlines with the highest weekly operations forecast for the summer schedule. Additionally, Bhutan Airlines will begin operating its new weekly two-day direct flight from Guwahati to Paro on May 13.

It should be mentioned that in February 2023, the LGBI airport received nearly 4 lakh passengers, a significant increase from the previous year.

The official went on to say that, compared to February 2022, there were 20% more arrival travelers and nearly 1,90,000 departure passengers.

The official statement states that Guwahati's top three international destinations are Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Similarly, Singapore and Paro are the two international destinations.

Also read : Assam government introduces FlyBig service between Guwahati, Silchar and Dibrugarh