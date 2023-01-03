Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 3 announced a special scheme for the renovation and creation of the medieval era Tiwa King Jungal Balahu tourist centre in Nagaon.

Attending a public meeting at Nagaon’s Jungal Balahu Garh, Assam CM said that Tiwa community’s contribution is immense in enriching Assam’s cultural field.

CM Sarma also performed bhumi pujan for Jungal Balahu Tourist Centre in Nagaon district which will help throw light on the community’s role in building an inclusive society.

“The Tiwa community has contributed immensely towards enriching Assam's cultural mosaic. Performed Bhumi Pujan for Jongal Balahu Tourist Centre in Nagaon district. The centre will help throw light on the community's role in building an inclusive society,” Sarma twitted.

State ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah, and Pijush Hazarika attended the bhumi pujan along with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Jungal Balahu was a medieval era Tiwa king who ruled around 1365-1385 AD in Northeast India. Jungal Balahu’s kingdom spread across present-day Raha, Assam ruled Tiwa community people.

Balahu, also known as Mriganka in 1415-1440, was son of Gangawati and Arimatta(Sasaknka) in 1365-1385 Kamata Kingdom.[7] During Baro-Bhuyan's rule was the son of Chandraprabha/Khonchari and Pratap Singha/Mayamatta. This is described in Deo Langkhui. Pratap Singha/Pratap Dhwaja in 1305-1325 was the ruler of Kamata Kingdom from Ahom dynasty. [8] [9][10][11] He established his kingdom at Sahari near Raha, Assam.

Balahu drowned to death while taking a swim in the Kallong river. His spouse, Xukomola, was the Naga ruler Fa Badchah's daughter. She plotted with her father and stole the divine Balahu sword, which gave him invincibility. He overcame every neighbouring kingdom. [12] . The final monarch of the Kamata Kingdom was Mriganka/Balahu. When Niladhwaj of Kamata succeeded him and founded the Khen dynasty, the Kamata Kingdom was overthrown.

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