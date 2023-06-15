Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a late-night visit to the flyover construction site in Guwahati's Maligaon area on June 14 to assess the ongoing work.

Two people were injured on Tuesday, June 13, when an iron shuttering slab fell on them beneath the flyover project that is still under construction. A vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

This comes just a few days after a video surfaced on social media showing sparks from ongoing welding work at the flyover falling on vehicles passing directly underneath it in a dangerous way.

CM Sarma also paid a visit to the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured persons.

He further stated the Maligaon flyover would open for the public before Durga Puja festival this year.

The chief minister also said that the ongoing construction work has made it difficult for vehicles to move around the construction site at night.

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