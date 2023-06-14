Minister for Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, Government of Assam, Pijush Hazarika participated in a joint meeting of the two regional committees formed to resolve the boundary issue between the two states with Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar in Shillong today.

The border issue in some areas of the Karbi Anglong district of Assam and the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya was discussed in today's meeting.

Minister Pijush Hazarika said there has always been a link of harmony between Assam and Meghalaya and later told reporters that due to the goodwill of the two chief ministers of the two states, a permanent solution would be found soon.

He also said that some miscreants try to create an atmosphere of conflict in the border areas but such attempts by miscreants will never destroy the peace and harmony between the two states.

"Miscreant is miscreant. How will you identify sitting here miscreants but Assam people have love for the people of Meghalaya and I believe that Meghalaya people also have love for the people of Assam," he added.

Also Read: Assam-Meghalaya border dispute: Regional committee to submit report to state governments by August

Meghalaya Urban Affairs Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, on June 14 said that the regional committee will submit a report to their respective state governments by August with regards to the border dispute between Assam-Meghalaya.

He said this during a meeting of the regional committee which was held to discuss the pending border issue at Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills District with West Karbi Anglong District, Hamren, Assam.



During the discussions, both parties deliberated on the disputed region and mutually agreed to conduct an on-site visit with their respective Chief Ministers.

Emphasizing their approach, Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar stated, "We haven't decided on a give-and-take approach, let us go visit the local and site and listen from them, everything will be solved amicably from both the states."