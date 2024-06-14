Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated that under the 'Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan' (Self-Reliant Assam Campaign) scheme, the state government will empower 30,000 young entrepreneurs by giving them an initial funding of Rs 1 lakh by this September.

Addressing the people of Dibrugarh today (June 14), Sarma emphasised on "promises are meant to be kept." He highlighted that prior to and during elections, his government promised to support the youth of the state to take up entrepreneurship and that they are on track to fulfill them.

He also informed that soon after the elections got over, prospect candidates were interviewed.

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By providing the necessary financial support, the government seeks to nurture a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and unlock the potential of young minds in the state.

In his address, he also spoke about the 'Nijut Moina' scheme in which the state will provide monthly stipends to female students, which aims to combat early marriage among girl students, inspiring them instead to pursue their education up to the postgraduate level. This will come into force from October.

He said, "Under the scheme, girl students who join classes 11 and 12 will get a monthly stipend of Rs 1000; students joining graduation courses will receive a stipend of Rs 1250, while girls who enroll themselves for postgraduate courses will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 2500 from Assam government.”

Sarma, also emphasised Assam's dedication to renewable energy and laid the foundation stone for a 25-megawatt solar power project in Namrup as a major stride towards sustainable energy.