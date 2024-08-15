On the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised grave concerns regarding the plight of minority communities in violence-stricken Bangladesh.

Addressing the issue during his speech, CM Sarma expressed deep sympathy for the affected populations, including Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and Jains, who are facing a turbulent and uncertain future in the neighboring country.

Reflecting on the current situation, Sarma stated, "While we celebrate our hard-won independence, my thoughts are with the minority communities in Bangladesh. I am deeply worried about their future amidst the ongoing crisis. No one had initially called for the partition of the country. Freedom fighters and every Indian stood united in the struggle for independence. The Hindus in the erstwhile East Pakistan and West Pakistan also fought for the vision of 'Akhand Bharat.' However, the leadership at that time conceded to the demands for partition. Overnight, Indian Hindus in those regions were transformed into minorities in East and West Pakistan. I am confident that under the resolute leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Hindus in Bangladesh will be protected."

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In his address, CM Sarma also expressed his condolences to the Hindu community in Bangladesh, who have recently been victims of violence, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Praising the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police, Sarma acknowledged their relentless efforts in ensuring that no unauthorized Bangladeshi nationals crossed into Indian territory amidst the ongoing unrest. "It is our constitutional duty to secure our borders and prevent any illegal entry from Bangladesh," Sarma emphasized. He further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt diplomatic measures aimed at safeguarding the Hindu population in Bangladesh, highlighting the need for international intervention to protect these vulnerable communities.