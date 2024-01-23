Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 23 reviewed the progress of various developmental initiatives in the district including upcoming grand statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan in Hollongapar.

Assam CM also discussed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Assam.

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "Today in Jorhat, I reviewed the progress of various developmental initiatives in the district including upcoming grand statute of Bir Lachit Barphukan in Hollongapar. We also discussed preparations for Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's proposed visit to Assam".

Built at a cost of Rs 175 crore, the statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan is said to be Assam's glorious tribute to the legendary General whose heroics had saved the stae from falling into Mughal hands.

The 150-foot bronze statue of Lachit Barphukan is expected to be unveiled in the next few weeks.

A grand museum and interpretation centre will be built describibg the life and achievements of Lachit Barphukan through audio-visual and pictorial representation to give a 360-degree surround experience to visitors.

A war museum will also be there with galleries housing all significant artifacts/relics representing the grandness of Ahom Kingdom and Lachit Barphukan in particular.

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