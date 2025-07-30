Assam CM reviews rollout of 'Nijut Moina 2.0' to empower girl students

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the preparedness for the rollout of the second edition of the state government’s flagship 'Nijut Moina' scheme, aimed at financially supporting girl students pursuing higher education.

The review, conducted via video conference, brought together cabinet ministers, MLAs, deputy commissioners, heads of educational institutions, and senior education department officials to ensure seamless execution of the initiative across the state.



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Highlighting the scheme’s impact in his post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “The fight against child marriage gets stronger. Last year, our flagship scheme #NijutMoina helped close to 2 lakh girls with ₹132 crore in assistance.”

The second edition of 'Nijut Moina' seeks to deepen the government’s commitment to curbing child marriage and promoting female education by enabling girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to continue their studies.