Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to inaugurate the newly expanded six-lane Basistha-Jalukbari stretch of the Guwahati Bypass today, slated to commence at 11 am.

The project is of Rs 300-crore, which will cover a distance of 16.448 kilometers. It features 4 strategically placed flyovers at key junctions, including Lokhra, Gorchuk, Boragaon, and Basistha. The expanded bypass is expected to significantly ease traffic flow and reduce travel time for commuters. Additionally, a vehicular underpass at Lalmati has been constructed to further enhance accessibility and ensure smoother traffic management.

The completion of the project comes approximately 5 months ahead of the scheduled deadline, with an aim to address the longstanding issue of traffic congestion along the crucial stretch between Jalukbari and Khanapara.

With the completion of the expanded six-lane Khanapara-Jalukbari bypass, Guwahati residents can look forward to improved connectivity and enhanced transportation infrastructure, paving the way for socio-economic development and prosperity in the region.

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