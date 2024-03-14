In a good news for the state government employees of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 14 announced 4 per cent DA (dearness allowance) hike for the employees and state pensioners.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati today, CM Sarma made the announcement of DA hike effective from January 1, 2024. The Chief Minister also added that due to the impending Lok Sabha elections, the government will disburse the amount in the accounts of the state government employees in installments.

With the recent jump in dearness allowance, the DA has touched 50 per cent for the state government employees. The first arrear will be disbursed in the month of May, the second arrear will be given in the month of June and third installment in the month of July.

The chief minister also made crucial announcements with regards to the recruitment of Grade IV employees in Lower Primary (LP) and Middle English (ME) Schools in Assam. LP, ME, Higher Secondary Class IV employees will get recruitment in their villages on merit basis, the Chief Minister announced at a press conference.

"Assam Government has decided that the 4th grade post recruitment will be from the local locality in LP, ME, High School on a merit basis. Under PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Scheme Rs 75,000 crore has been sanctioned by the central government. 3000 houses have solar panels in the state. For state government employees and electricity board employees, the Assam Government will give 1% bank loan interest. DIPR will also give the additional cost of Rs 5,000 for a 1 kW solar panel for a journalist", said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

With respect to the inauguration of the newly built flyover in Basishtha, Assam the chief minister announced that the flyover will be inaugurated today at 11 am.

Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the six-lane Basistha-Jalukbari stretch of Guwahati Bypass completed around five months ahead of the stipulated deadline.

The Rs 300-crore 16.448-kilometre project includes four flyovers at some of the most crowded junctions in the stretch between Jalukbari and Khanapara at Lokhra, Gorchuk, Boragaon and Basistha, and a vehicular underpass at Lalmati.

The Assam government has additionally announced special discounts for individuals using solar panels, including additional benefits for journalists. The announcement was made by the Chief Minister at a press conference. The discount scheme offers Rs 15,000 off on 1 kW panels, Rs 30,000 off on 2 kW panels and Rs 45,000 off on 3 kW panels.

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