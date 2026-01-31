Assam CM unveils grand statue of Swargadeo Chaolung Su-Ka-Pha at Guwahati's Notboma

On the sacred occasion of Me-Dam-Me-Phi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma January 31, ceremonially unveiled a grand statue of Swargadeo Chaolung Su-Ka-Pha at Notboma in Guwahati, paying tribute to the founder of the Ahom dynasty.

Recalling the visionary legacy of Swargadeo Chaolung Su-Ka-Pha, the Chief Minister said that the great ruler united diverse communities into a bond of harmony, laying the strong foundation of a Bor Asom (Greater Assam).

He emphasised that Su-Ka-Pha’s ideals of unity, inclusiveness and good governance continue to guide Assam’s socio-cultural fabric even today.

Marking the solemn occasion, the Chief Minister also offered prayers for peace, prosperity and the well-being of the people of Assam.

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He described Me-Dam-Me-Phi as a festival that reinforces the age-old tradition of ancestral reverence and cultural continuity of the Tai Ahom community.

During the programme, Sarma announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 crore for the development of Sukapha Kshetra, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to preserving and promoting Assam’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

The unveiling ceremony at Guwahati's Notboma witnessed the presence of dignitaries, community leaders and members of the public, who gathered to honour the enduring legacy of Swargadeo Chaolung Su-Ka-Pha, the architect of Assam’s historic civilisation.