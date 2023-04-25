The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam has filed an FIR against Rajya Sabha member Ajit Bhuyan in MP fund embezzlement case.

14 persons have been named along with MP Ajit Bhuyan in the FIR. Meanwhile, the FIR has been submitted before a special court today, April 25.

Earlier, the Assam government suspended five government officials over alleged involvement in Ajit Kumar Bhuyan's MP funding scam.

As per reports, IAS officer Shewali Devi Sharma has been suspended.

Also Read: Ajit Bhuyan MP Fund Scam: Assam government suspends 5 officials, including IAS officer

The suspension order has also been issued to ACS officers Munindra Bordoloi, Sharmistha Bora, Sukanya Bora and Hemant Kumar Dutta.

The suspension comes after the inquiry report of the CM's Special Vigilance Cell started an investigation on MP Ajit Bhuyan's MP fund allocation.

It is to be mentioned here that Munindra Bordoloi is the administrative officer of Kamrup district, Sukanya Bora is the additional deputy commissioner of Kamrup and Sharmistha Bora deputy secretary to the state government.

Earlier, locals of Krishna Nagar Milanpur on February 6 protested against Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan claiming that the MP had misused public funds.

Locals have alleged that the Rajya Sabha had misused funds that were approved for road construction in their locality.

Locals said Ajit Kumar Bhuyan had inspected the area and had promised that he would do the needful and would construct a road for them.

Despite several attempts, the locals claim that they are unable to get in touch neither with the MP or the contractor.