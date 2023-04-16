Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 16 visited Kaziranga National Park (KNP) to check the security measures taken to stop Rhino poaching in the park.

''I visited the park today and checked those spots where recently rhino was killed by some poachers. I also checked the security measures taken to stop such incidents in the future,'' he said while speaking to the media.

Earlier in March this year, a rhino carcass was found at the Bagori Range of Kaziranga National Park and the officials suspected that Rhino was killed 3-4 days ago.

With this incident, Assam reported a case of rhino poaching after four years and the first in this year. The last case of rhino killing was reported in 2018 and since there has been not a single case of rhino poaching in Bagori, Burhapahar range of the national park.

On the other hand, Assam Government has been acting tough on rhino poaching and initiated some strict measures to protect the state animal from poachers.

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