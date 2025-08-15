Assam CM warns bureaucracy, vows zero tolerance on encroachment by illegal foreigners

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a sharp attack on the state’s past administrations and bureaucracy, holding them responsible for allowing what he described as a “mind-boggling scale” of encroachment by illegal foreigners in Assam.

Speaking during Independence Day celebrations, Sarma said this was not merely a law-and-order matter but a “struggle for survival” for the indigenous people of the state.

“This is a struggle for survival. We will not rent out to illegal foreigners, we will not sell land to illegal foreigners, and we will not allow government land to be encroached upon in the coming days. The government will take action against them,” Sarma declared.



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In a direct message to the state bureaucracy, the Chief Minister said, “Thousands of bighas of land were occupied by encroachers right in front of your eyes, and yet you failed to fulfil your responsibility. Today, standing under the tricolour, I call upon the bureaucracy of Assam that we will not accept compromise. Resources are for us, resources are not for strangers.”

He urged government employees to discharge their duties without fear or favour, warning against any form of leniency toward those engaged in illegal occupation of land. Sarma emphasised that the people of Assam must collectively commit to not selling land, not renting houses, and not giving office opportunities to “strangers,” as part of a broader push towards self-reliance.

The remarks come in the backdrop of the state’s largest eviction drive launched on July 29, which targeted over 11,000 bighas of encroached forest land. Sarma’s Independence Day address underlined his government’s resolve to protect Assam’s land and resources from illegal occupation and demographic changes.