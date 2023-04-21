Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 21 criticised Congress for poor handling of the Congress leader Angkita Dutta's matter and warned them of police involvement if the party fails to solve the matter soon.

Sarma also said that the way APCC is handling the situation is very 'unfortunate'.

''APCC needs to solve the matter soon. I still believe that it's their internal matter. If they fail to do so, then the police will take action as per law. You all know the National Commission of Women has already written to DGP,'' he said while speaking to the media.

Previously, Sarma had refused to comment on the ongoing fiasco in Congress following the recent allegations of harassment by Dutta against the president of the Congress Youth Wing, Srinivas BV.

''It is an internal matter of the Congress and I will not comment on it. Angkita Dutta levelled serious allegations against the top leader and the party will definitely take care of the honour of the Assamese daughter. I will see only when Angkita Dutta informs me,'' Sarma had said while speaking to the media in Bongaigaon.

In a series of tweets, Dutta accused the National Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV of allegedly harassing her and discriminating against her.

she alleged that despite being harassed by Srinivas BV, she kept quiet for the sake of the party.

''I am a four generations congressman. I have contested internal organization twice, make a booth committee, beaten by police. My education is from Pol Sc to LLB in Delhi Uni, to Ph.D. at Guwahati University. We keep quiet for the sake of the party. But harassment doesn’t stop by Srinivas,'' she tweeted.

Miffed over this, Srinivas BV, sent a defamation notice to Dutta accusing her of using "utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words" against the former.

Meanwhile, there were also some rumours claiming that Dutta has been suspended from the primary membership of the Congress party. However, the same was denied by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah.

Borah said that Dutta has not been suspended from the party and that she has already submitted a reply to the show cause notice within the given timeframe.

Also read: Assam youth congress chief Angkita Dutta not suspended, show cause notice submitted: APCC