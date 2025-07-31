Assam CM welcomes green light for Aluabari–NJP rail boost

In a significant development aimed at strengthening rail connectivity in the Northeastern region, the Union Cabinet has approved the construction of the 3rd and 4th railway lines between Aluabari Road and New Jalpaiguri.

The move, hailed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as a major step forward for the Northeast, is expected to pave the way for further railway expansion into Assam and beyond.

Spanning a length of 57 kilometres under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the project has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹1,786 crore. It is part of the high-density Delhi–Guwahati corridor and is designed to ease congestion and enhance the efficiency of both passenger and freight transport.

The new lines will not only reduce travel time and increase reliability but also play a crucial role in facilitating the movement of key commodities such as tea, timber, and agricultural produce, thereby giving a significant push to the local economy.



Also Read: Assam drought situation improving; final decision after August 15: Himanta

The project will involve infrastructure development across seven stations, 99 bridges, three Road Over Bridges (ROBs), and eight Road Under Bridges (RUBs). Once completed, it is expected to enable the movement of an additional 21.6 million tonnes of cargo annually, resulting in an estimated savings of ₹2,551 crore in logistics costs and conserving 2.14 crore litres of diesel each year.

The route, which passes through key districts in Bihar (Kishanganj) and West Bengal (Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and Uttar Dinajpur), holds strategic importance due to its proximity to Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal, offering enhanced international connectivity.

Chief Minister Sarma noted that the project marks a milestone in addressing the growing demand for robust transport infrastructure in the region, and reaffirmed the state’s support for efficient execution by the NFR.

This development is poised to not only ease pressure on the existing railway network but also act as a catalyst for economic growth, regional integration, and improved quality of life across the Northeastern states.